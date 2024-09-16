Typhoon Bebinka paralyzes Shanghai: the strongest storm in more than 70 years

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118315 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192745 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150570 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151144 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142170 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195432 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184533 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104997 views

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 51367 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 78165 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 74361 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 48970 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 55597 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195434 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184535 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199790 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148528 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147883 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152068 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143069 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159537 views
Typhoon Bebinka paralyzes Shanghai: the strongest storm in more than 70 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14541 views

Typhoon Bebinka hit Shanghai, causing mass evacuations and disrupting transportation. It is the most powerful tropical cyclone to hit the city in more than 70 years, with wind speeds of 151 km/h.

The usually bustling financial center of Shanghai was paralyzed on Monday as residents took shelter at home to wait out the worst of Typhoon Bebinka, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The Category 1 storm that hit Shanghai on Monday morning is the most powerful tropical cyclone to directly hit the city in more than seven decades.

With wind speeds of 151 km/h near its center, Bebinka hit the city of about 25 million people at around 7:30 a.m. local time. According to state media, it was the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since Typhoon Gloria in 1949.

The city was battered by rain and strong winds that toppled more than 10,000 trees across Shanghai, while more than 400,000 people were evacuated from homes at risk in the path of Bebinka.

More than 56,000 rescuers were deployed, and by noon, only one injury was reported as a result of the storm, according to state media.

More than 1,400 flights from the city's two airports and more than 570 passenger trains have been canceled since Sunday evening, disrupting the plans of many people traveling for the Mid-Autumn Festival, a three-day public holiday in China.

Parks and businesses were closed as four districts in Shanghai raised their weather warning levels to the highest possible, there were disruptions to some subway trains, and highways and elevated roads were also closed to traffic or had special speed limits.

Resorts in Shanghai, including Shanghai Disney Resort, Jinjiang Amusement Park, and Shanghai Wild Animal Park, were temporarily closed, and many ferries were stopped.

By early Monday, the center of the storm had moved from Shanghai to the neighboring province of Jiangsu, although it was expected to continue raining in China's financial capital until the end of the day.

Addendum

Shanghai is rarely directly hit by strong typhoons, which usually make landfall further south in China. "Yagi, a devastating Category 4 storm, passed over the southern province of Hainan last week.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising