Two women with limited mobility returned from the temporarily occupied territory - Lubinets

Two women with limited mobility were returned to Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

The Ombudsman's Office staff managed to return two women with limited mobility from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, who are now reunited with their families in Zaporizhzhia.

One of the women, who had a stroke and suffers from hypertension, uses a wheelchair and needs constant care. Accordingly, during the transportation, both in the occupied territory and in the government-controlled area, the women were accompanied by medical workers who provided the necessary medical care.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized that the work on returning Ukrainians to their families is ongoing and that all efforts are aimed at ensuring that every Ukrainian can be with their loved ones.

We continue to work to ensure that every Ukrainian can be close to their families - said Dmytro Lubinets.

