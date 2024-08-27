Five families with eight children returned to Ukraine from occupied Kherson region

Five more families have been returned to the government-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Five more families were returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. They are raising eight children. These are five boys and three girls, aged 6 to 14 years old - Prokudin said.

According to him, the children and their parents are now safe. The head of the RMA clarified that the charitable organization Save Ukraine was involved in the return of the families.

Prokudin also noted that since the beginning of 2024, 181 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported the return of 6 children from the occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The families were subjected to pressure from the occupiers, and the children were forced to attend Russian schools.