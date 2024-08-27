ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Five families with eight children returned to Ukraine from occupied Kherson region

Five families with eight children returned to Ukraine from occupied Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30911 views

Five families with eight children aged 6-14 have been returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. Since the beginning of 2024, 181 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory.

Five more families have been returned to the government-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Five more families were returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. They are raising eight children. These are five boys and three girls, aged 6 to 14 years old  

- Prokudin said. 

According to him, the children and their parents are now safe. The head of the RMA clarified that the charitable organization Save Ukraine was involved in the return of the families.

Prokudin also noted that  since the beginning of 2024, 181 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported the return of 6 children from the occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The families were subjected to pressure from the occupiers, and the children were forced to attend Russian schools.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

