Two women in serious condition after Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia

Two women injured in yesterday's shelling of Zaporizhzhia are in the intensive care unit, and a total of seven people remain hospitalized after the September shelling, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Two women injured in yesterday's shelling of Zaporizhzhia are in the intensive care unit," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, a 73-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia is in an extremely serious condition in intensive care. A 35-year-old woman, who was unblocked from the rubble, is stable and conscious on a ventilator.

"According to the updated information, both women are in serious condition," Regina Kharchenko, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, said in Telegram.

"In total, seven people remain in hospitals after the shelling in September," noted Fedorov.

