Two women and a child rescued from the rubble in Kharkiv after enemy shelling

In Kharkiv, two women and a child were released at the site of one of the arrivals . This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"At the site of one of the arrivals, two women and a child were unblocked from the rubble of the house," the statement said.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported about the occupiers' strike on Kharkiv, which hit a private house. Earlier, the mayor of the city reported two "arrivals" in a densely populated area of Kharkiv.

