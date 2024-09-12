Two women and a child rescued from the rubble in Kharkiv after enemy shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, two women and a child were rescued from the rubble of a house after a Russian shelling. Earlier it was reported that a densely populated area of the city was hit near a private house.
In Kharkiv, two women and a child were released at the site of one of the arrivals . This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
"At the site of one of the arrivals, two women and a child were unblocked from the rubble of the house," the statement said.
Previously
The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported about the occupiers' strike on Kharkiv, which hit a private house. Earlier, the mayor of the city reported two "arrivals" in a densely populated area of Kharkiv.
