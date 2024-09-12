Damaged private house, fence, window glazing: Sinegubov on the consequences of the landing in Kharkov
Kyiv • UNN
A private house, a fence, and window glazing of other houses were damaged as a result of the arrival in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
According to him, all emergency services are working at the scene.
Previously
The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported about the occupiers' strike on Kharkiv, which hit a private house. Earlier, the mayor of the city reported two "arrivals" in a densely populated area of Kharkiv.