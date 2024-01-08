ukenru
Two U.S. F-16s to fly over Bosnia as a warning against possible separatist activities

Two U.S. F-16s to fly over Bosnia as a warning against possible separatist activities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23223 views

The US sends F-16s over Bosnia to deter separatism amid tensions with Bosnian Serb leader Dodik. The fighter jets emphasize their commitment to Bosnia's constitutional integrity.

Two American fighter jets are set to fly over Bosnia on Monday to demonstrate support for the Balkan country's integrity amid Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's separatist policies.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the US Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina and DW.

Context

Two US F-16 fighter jets will fly over Bosnia and Herzegovina today to warn that the United States will not tolerate separatist attempts in the Balkan nation, the US Embassy in Sarajevo said on Monday.

The United States emphasized that the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina does not provide for any right to secession and will act if anyone tries to change this basic element of the Dayton Peace Agreement

- the US Embassy said in a statement.

Milorad Dodik is the president of the Serbian entity called Republika Srpska (RS). According to the Associated Press, with the support of Russia, he continues to pursue a harsh policy against the US and UK sanctions. In particular, he has repeatedly threatened to separate the Serbian half from the rest of Bosnia.

Sweden says all citizens must be prepared for war08.01.24, 15:43 • 24918 views

The announced flight of U.S. fighter jets coincides with the start of a two-day celebration in the separatist Republika Srpska (RS) of its so-called "national day" on January 9, and is apparently a result of repeated threats of secession by the RS authorities. The U.S. Embassy emphasized that the announced fighter jet exercise is part of bilateral training with the Bosnian army and is part of military cooperation between the two countries that contributes to peace and security in the Western Balkans. The US Embassy said that the mission will be supported by a KC-135 Stratotanker, which will provide air refueling for the F-16s.

January 9, 2024, when Republika Srpska will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of its founding, is a very emotionally charged date, as it is considered the occasion of the outbreak of war in 1992, mass expulsions, ethnic cleansing and horrific bloodshed. The celebration of this date is a provocative insult to Bosnian Muslims, who are among the main victims of the war. The massacre of about 8,000 Bosnians in Srebrenica by Serbian troops under the eyes of international observers is a symbol of atrocities, reminds Volker Wagener, a DW writer.

Italy's foreign minister urged the EU to create a unified army08.01.24, 04:54 • 108544 views

The date of the RS national holiday also underscores the unrest in Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially in the context of the Republika Srpska government's attempts to destabilize the state.

Image

Recently, Milorad Dodik introduced former Serbian intelligence chief Aleksandar Vulin, who is under US sanctions and is considered a true pro-Russian agitator, to the Senate of the Republic of Serbia.

Last year, on the 31st anniversary, a parade of soldiers was held, and shortly before it was held, Milorad  Dodik almost defiantly awarded the highest award of the RS to Vladimir Putin, thus emphasizing the role of Russia for the Serbian Republic.

This anniversary was held in the suburbs of Sarajevo, which is still part of the territory of the Serbian Republic. However, it should be noted that in Sarajevo alone, during the Balkan war of 1992-1995, more than 11,000 people died from the fire of Serbian military forces.

Belgium names support for Ukraine as a priority for its EU presidency06.01.24, 03:45 • 46897 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising