Two people were injured as a result of night shelling of Tyahynyk in Kherson region by Russian Federation

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Tyahyntsi in Kherson region. Two people were injured in the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Two people were injured as a result of the night shelling of Tyahyanka. Two men, 44 and 33 years old, were taken to a medical facility - the RMA said in a statement.

It is noted that doctors are currently conducting examinations and providing assistance to the victims.

Addendum

On the night of January 18, Kherson was attacked by enemy "shaheds". Drones hit residential areas in the Dniprovsky district of the city twice. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

