Two killed, seven wounded: consequences of hostile attacks in Kherson region over the last day

Russian troops fired 116 times at populated areas of Kherson region yesterday. The Russian army fired 531 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including the Shahed-131/136 type. The attacks killed two people and injured seven others. This was reported by the head of the JMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the enemy fired 57 shells at the city of Kherson.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements; the territory of factories, a park and a warehouse in Kherson; "shaheds" attacked an administrative building and a farm in Beryslav district.

"Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 7 others were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, a 50-year-old woman was injured during a nighttime drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. She was taken to a medical facility.

According to the head of the JFO, the air defense forces managed to destroy one Shahed-131/136 in Kherson region.

22 out of 33 enemy "shaheeds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night