Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57669 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136893 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142585 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172091 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Two former SBU officials in Crimea are sentenced to 15 years for cyberattacks on Ukrainian government agencies

Two former SBU officials in Crimea are sentenced to 15 years for cyberattacks on Ukrainian government agencies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13344 views

Two former SBU officials in Crimea have been convicted of high treason and cyberattacks on Ukraine. They unauthorizedly interfered with the operation of personal computers and automated systems of Ukrainian government agencies.

Two former officials of the SBU in Crimea, current employees of the Russian Federal Security Service, were sentenced to 15 years in prison. They were members of a hacker group that  attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure from 2014 to 2021. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports. 

Following a public prosecution by the Prosecutor General's Office, two former officials of the SBU Main Directorate in the AR of Crimea, now employees of the Russian Federal Security Service, were found guilty of high treason and unauthorized interference with electronic computers and automated systems (part 1 of Article 111, part 2 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They were sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison

- The OGP said. 

In court, prosecutors proved that in 2014, the convicts betrayed their oath of allegiance and sided with Russia during the armed conflict. They joined the FSB and assisted the Russian special services in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine, and also joined the Armageddon hacker group.

From March 2014 to March 2021, the hacker group conducted cyber reconnaissance and cyber attacks to create hidden technical channels for information leakage, collect confidential information, steal access identifiers and personal data, primarily of law enforcement officers and military units. Also, cyberattacks were reportedly carried out to block the work of state and corporate electronic resources of Ukraine, to conduct cyber actions in the interests of special and intelligence agencies of the Russian Federation.

From January 2020 to March 2021, the convicts, together with other members of the criminal hacker group Armageddon, attacked critical information infrastructure facilities of institutions that ensure the proper functioning of Ukraine's economic and law enforcement systems, as well as its defense capabilities.

The convicts unauthorizedly interfered with the operation of personal computers and automated systems of Ukrainian state authorities. This led to the leakage and blocking of information, distortion of the information processing process and violation of the established procedure for its routing in the interests of the Russian special services

- the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized. 

The court's verdict has now entered into force.

Helping Russia disrupt the supply of equipment to the front line: brother and sister from Kharkiv region sentenced to 15 years in prison03.10.24, 16:14 • 15625 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising