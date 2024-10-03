Helping Russia disrupt the supply of equipment to the front line: brother and sister from Kharkiv region sentenced to 15 years in prison

The court sentenced a brother and sister from Kharkiv region to 15 years in prison for high treason. They collected and passed on to the Russians information about the location of the Armed Forces and railway infrastructure to plan sabotage. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Details

The convicts reportedly lived in the village of Donets, Izium district, and worked at a local utility company.

In August 2023, the woman was contacted via messenger by an employee of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. He gave her a task to collect and transmit information about the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fortifications, and railway infrastructure facilities in the Izyum and Chuhuiv districts. The woman involved her brother in the "work".

The brother and sister passed the information they received to the Russian curator in the form of text messages, photos, and screenshots from Google Maps with geolocation marks.

The convicts provided the enemy with detailed information about railroad bridges, overland pedestrian crossings, pipes and tunnels. Using this information, the enemy planned to carry out sabotage on railroad lines during the movement of Ukrainian army freight trains to disrupt the supply of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition - the OPP said in a statement.

In addition, at the request of the Russian curator, at the end of December 2023, the convicts signed written cooperation agreements.

In March 2024, law enforcement officers detained them in the village of Donets in the Izyum region.

They were waiting for the verdict while in custody. The appeal period is currently underway.

