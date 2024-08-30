Two enemy “Shaheds” destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night

Two enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, and enemy artillery shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community last night, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Friday, UNN reports.

On the night of August 30, air defense forces destroyed two Shahed-136/131 UAVs in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote on Telegram.

In the afternoon, on August 29, at 12:08, according to the head of the RMA, the water area of the Ochakiv community was under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties.

12 out of 18 Russian “Shaheds” were shot down and 4 were lost overnight, enemy struck with “Iskander”