12 out of 18 Russian “Shaheds” were shot down and 4 were lost overnight, enemy struck with “Iskander”

Overnight, 12 out of 18 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, four were lost in the area, the enemy struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of August 30, according to Oleshchuk, the enemy struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 18 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of Russia.

As a result of the air battle, 12 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down, four were lost locally (fell down on their own). Air defense was operating in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Sumy regions - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

