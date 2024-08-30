Enemy attacks industrial facility with drones at night in Poltava region

At night, Russian troops conducted drone strikes on an industrial facility in Poltava region, no one was injured, the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

