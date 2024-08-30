Enemy attacks industrial facility with drones at night in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops conducted drone strikes on an industrial facility in Poltava region. According to the head of RMA, no one was injured in the attack.
At night, the enemy launched a UAV attack on an industrial facility in Poltava region. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack
