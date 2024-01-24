Two enemy missiles destroyed over Dnipro district, debris fell on enterprise in Dnipro, one wounded - RMA

Two enemy missiles were shot down over Dniprovsky district in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the debris fell on one of the enterprises in Dnipro, there is a wounded and damaged, said on Wednesday the head of Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The defenders from the "East" Air Command destroyed two missiles, shot down over the Dniprovsky district. The debris fell on an enterprise in Dnipro. A 38-year-old man was wounded. He has a head injury, contusion and a fracture - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the victim is in moderate condition in the hospital.

"There is damage to the building and equipment," he added.

An audible explosion is reported in Dnipro amid ongoing air raid alert