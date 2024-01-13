Tusk says he will not allow his government to build its position on anti-Ukrainian sentiment

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he would not allow anyone in his government to build a position on anti-Ukrainian sentiment. He said this in an interview with TVN24, reports UNN.

Details

The Prime Minister said that the Polish Law and Justice party "tried to play an anti-Ukrainian note in the last months of the campaign.

I will never allow anyone in my government to base their position on such anti-Ukrainian sentiments. Because there can be no doubt about the war and our commitment, as well as that of the entire Western world, to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia... In the war with Russia, Ukraine needs our help and the help of the entire world, the free world. This is not a slogan. Because in fact, as long as Ukraine is at war with Russia, we are relatively safe - Tusk said.

He emphasized that "in any situation, Poland's task is to counteract this disappointment when it comes to helping Ukraine.

"Fortunately, I am now working intensively with partners in Europe who understand this well," Tusk continued.

He noted that Russia has shifted its economy to a war economy.

"Europe has to accept the challenge here and invest incomparably more money in the purchase of weapons, in increasing Europe's defense capabilities." Because this war can last for a long time. russia has shifted its economy to a war economy. We cannot pretend that nothing is happening here. There can be no hesitation in arming and supporting Ukraine in the war. For me, this is an indisputable fact," Tusk said.

Addendum

Tusk announced his plans to visit Kyiv and discuss the blockade of the border.

Tusk is also planning to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and among other things, discuss a visit to Kyiv.