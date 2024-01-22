Turkey's anti-mine grouping of Bulgaria and Romania may start operating as early as spring

The joint mine countermeasures group in the Black Sea, which was signed by Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey, may start operating in April-May.

This was reported by Darik News with reference to the head of the Bulgarian Defense Ministry, Admiral Emil Eftimov, UNN reports .

Details

The report says that Eftimov notes that there are no concerns about the readiness of the teams, as all three countries have long been conducting joint exercises. However, for the group to start working, Turkey must ratify the agreement.

At the same time, Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev added that the group will be open to other NATO allies, but without ships, as the operation will be conducted under the rules of the Montreux Convention.

Recall

On January 11, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania signed an agreement to jointly combat sea mines that threaten navigation in the Black Sea.

