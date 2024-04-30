Trump on helping Ukraine: "If Europe is not going to pay, why should we"

Former US President Donald Trump said that the United States has provided more financial assistance to Ukraine than the European Union, although it should be the other way around. Trump said this in an interview with the American Time magazine, UNN reports.

Details

Under US President John Biden and a bipartisan Congress, the US has sent more than $100 billion to Ukraine to protect it. It is unlikely that Trump will provide the same support to Kyiv, Time writes.

The publication recalls that after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited the United States in March, he said that Trump "will not give Ukraine a single penny."

"I won't until Europe starts to level the playing field," Trump cautiously said in an interview with Time.

Trump also added that "if Europe is not going to pay, why should we? They are suffering much more. We have an ocean between us. They don't."

According to the publication, the EU countries have also allocated more than $100 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Kuleba: There is no point in preparing for the possibility of Trump becoming president