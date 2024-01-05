ukenru
Trump is accused of receiving millions from other countries

Trump is accused of receiving millions from other countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35369 views

Trump's firms received $7.8 million from 20 countries during his presidency, in violation of the US Constitution; China topped the list with $5.5 million.

Donald Trump's businesses received $7.8 million from foreign organizations from 20 countries during his tenure as US president. This is stated in the report of Democratic congressmen, which was published on Thursday, January 4, according to The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the largest payer was China, from which President Trump received $5.5 million. The document claims that such payments violate a provision of the U.S. Constitution that explicitly prohibits federal officials, including the president, from accepting money or gifts from foreign representatives without congressional authorization.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which eventually reached the debate, never made a final decision, and in 2021, the justices said the case was no longer relevant because Trump was no longer president. However, Democrats disagreed with the court.

These payments were made as these governments advanced specific foreign policy goals with the Trump administration and even sometimes with President Trump himself, and as they required specific actions from the United States to advance their own national policy goals

the report says.

In particular, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), one of the largest banks in China, rented an office in Trump Tower during Trump's presidency.

When the United States imposed sanctions on ICBC and several other Chinese banks during Trump's first year in office because of their support for North Korea's nuclear program, members of the Republican Party called on Trump to put maximum pressure on these banks.

However, Trump, the report emphasizes, remained deaf and did not take any action that would affect one of the largest office tenants in Trump Tower.

Donald Trump refuses to testify in the Trump Organization fraud case11.12.23, 05:25 • 92815 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

