U.S. presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump spoke with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin “perhaps as many as seven” times since leaving office in 2021. This is reported by journalist Bob Woodward in a forthcoming book obtained by CNN, reports UNN citing Rolitico.

Woodward also writes that Trump, while in office, sent poutine COVID-19 testing machines for personal use at the height of the pandemic. The report, which the Trump campaign vehemently denied, quickly renewed accusations of an overly warm relationship between the two leaders that Trump has spent years trying to downplay and dismiss.

Trump campaign aide Jason Miller told Woodward for the book that he had not heard of any such calls. Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung was adamant in denying Woodward's reporting and vehemently launched personal attacks on the seasoned journalist best known for his work at The Washington Post during the Watergate scandal.

“None of these made-up stories by Bob Woodward are true and are the work of a truly deranged and deranged individual suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Psychosis Syndrome,” Cheung said in a lengthy statement in which he also called Woodward an ”evil, little man.

A Trump campaign spokesman said Woodward's book “should either be in the bargain garbage can in the fiction section of a discount bookstore or used as toilet paper.

Vice President Kamala Harris was quick to seize on the report, telling Howard Stern on Tuesday that the report “is simply the latest shining example of who Trump is.

“People in America could barely pass the tests, and this guy sends them to Russia, to a bloody dictator for his personal use?” - Harris said.

