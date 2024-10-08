ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump has communicated with Putin up to 7 times since leaving the US presidency - mass media

Trump has communicated with Putin up to 7 times since leaving the US presidency - mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

Journalist Bob Woodward claims that Trump spoke to Putin up to 7 times after 2021. It is also reported that Trump sent COVID-19 tests to Putin during the pandemic.

U.S. presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump spoke with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin “perhaps as many as seven” times since leaving office in 2021. This is reported by journalist Bob Woodward in a forthcoming book obtained by CNN, reports UNN citing Rolitico.

Woodward also writes that Trump, while in office, sent poutine COVID-19 testing machines for personal use at the height of the pandemic. The report, which the Trump campaign vehemently denied, quickly renewed accusations of an overly warm relationship between the two leaders that Trump has spent years trying to downplay and dismiss.

Trump campaign aide Jason Miller told Woodward for the book that he had not heard of any such calls. Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung was adamant in denying Woodward's reporting and vehemently launched personal attacks on the seasoned journalist best known for his work at The Washington Post during the Watergate scandal.

Trump asks about arms sales to Ukraine in first meeting with Putin - NYT07.10.2024, 05:32 • 118672 views

“None of these made-up stories by Bob Woodward are true and are the work of a truly deranged and deranged individual suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Psychosis Syndrome,” Cheung said in a lengthy statement in which he also called Woodward an ”evil, little man.

A Trump campaign spokesman said Woodward's book “should either be in the bargain garbage can in the fiction section of a discount bookstore or used as toilet paper.

Vice President Kamala Harris was quick to seize on the report, telling Howard Stern on Tuesday that the report “is simply the latest shining example of who Trump is.

“People in America could barely pass the tests, and this guy sends them to Russia, to a bloody dictator for his personal use?” - Harris said.

Trump criticizes aid to Ukraine, comparing it to payments to hurricane victims in the US08.10.2024, 04:54 • 103507 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

