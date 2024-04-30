Truck traffic has significantly intensified after the lifting of the blockade on the border with Poland, with 1300 trucks passing through the Yahodyn checkpoint

After the Polish farmers' blockade on truck traffic was lifted, traffic at all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine has become much more intense, and at the Yahodyn checkpoint alone, 1300 trucks cross the border in both directions per day. This was announced on Tuesday during a telethon by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

The SBGS spokesman said that yesterday at about 10 o'clock Polish border guards reported that "Polish farmers stop blocking traffic at the last of the directions where they did so" - the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. "The only thing that we were also informed by our Polish colleagues is that trucks carrying grain crops will not be allowed to pass towards Poland," he said.

And in fact, all directions are now unblocked, so to speak, and truck traffic is, of course, much more intense than it was before - Demchenko said.

He reminded that last week the Yahodyn checkpoint was also unblocked. "Let me remind you that this is the largest infrastructure area that can handle a large amount of traffic... And now we see that 1,300 trucks cross the border there per day in both directions," said Demchenko, adding that during the blockade there were fewer such crossings.

Also, according to him, "there is intense traffic" in the direction of the previously unblocked Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints.

"Of course, there is traffic through the unblocked Ustyluh and Uhrynove checkpoints, but these checkpoints have their own peculiarity, as they can only let trucks weighing up to 7.5 tons through," said Demchenko, adding that trucks weighing more than that can cross here only to leave Ukraine, and even then empty.

