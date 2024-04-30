ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Truck traffic has significantly intensified after the lifting of the blockade on the border with Poland, with 1300 trucks passing through the Yahodyn checkpoint

Truck traffic has significantly intensified after the lifting of the blockade on the border with Poland, with 1300 trucks passing through the Yahodyn checkpoint

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21253 views

Following the lifting of the blockade of Polish farmers, traffic at all checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border has intensified: 1300 trucks pass through the Yahodyn checkpoint in both directions per day.

After the Polish farmers' blockade on truck traffic was lifted, traffic at all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine has become much more intense, and at the Yahodyn checkpoint alone, 1300 trucks cross the border in both directions per day. This was announced on Tuesday during a telethon by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

The SBGS spokesman said that yesterday at about 10 o'clock Polish border guards reported that "Polish farmers stop blocking traffic at the last of the directions where they did so" - the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. "The only thing that we were also informed by our Polish colleagues is that trucks carrying grain crops will not be allowed to pass towards Poland," he said.

Truck traffic resumed at the only blocked checkpoint on the border with Poland, grain imports still blocked - border guards29.04.24, 11:15 • 23409 views

And in fact, all directions are now unblocked, so to speak, and truck traffic is, of course, much more intense than it was before

- Demchenko said.

He reminded that last week the Yahodyn checkpoint was also unblocked. "Let me remind you that this is the largest infrastructure area that can handle a large amount of traffic... And now we see that 1,300 trucks cross the border there per day in both directions," said Demchenko, adding that during the blockade there were fewer such crossings.

Also, according to him, "there is intense traffic" in the direction of the previously unblocked Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints.

"Of course, there is traffic through the unblocked Ustyluh and Uhrynove checkpoints, but these checkpoints have their own peculiarity, as they can only let trucks weighing up to 7.5 tons through," said Demchenko, adding that trucks weighing more than that can cross here only to leave Ukraine, and even then empty.

The expert told how the border blockade affects farmers01.04.24, 15:18 • 28492 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

