What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105825 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114970 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145701 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141622 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178483 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172503 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286153 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178324 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167326 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148909 views

Trampled on bones: police open proceedings over terrible conditions in animal shelter in Kyiv region

Trampled on bones: police open proceedings over terrible conditions in animal shelter in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34391 views

An investigation into animal cruelty in a shelter in Kyiv region has been launched after a video was posted on social media showing dogs in terrible conditions.

A video from an animal shelter in the Kyiv region shows dogs trampling over bones in an enclosure that is not suitable for keeping animals. Law enforcement officers opened an investigation into animal cruelty. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

Citizens reported to the police that animals were being kept in inadequate conditions in a shelter in Kyiv region. In addition, while monitoring social media, police found a post about possible animal abuse in the same shelter

- the statement said.

It is noted that an investigative team arrived at the scene to document the incident.

READ ALSO: Woman who abused a shepherd dog in Kovel faces up to 8 years in prison - National Police

"Investigators of the Brovary Police Department in Kyiv region have opened a criminal investigation into cruelty to animals (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code). Law enforcement officers are currently investigating all the circumstances and conducting a thorough check," the statement said.

Context

Thus, user Ruslana Konyscheva reported on Facebook that it was a shelter DOG HELP UKRAINE, which is located in the village of Pidlisia, Brovary district. She called for urgent publicity, as the cards in the video were shocking.

The video shows dogs trampling over bones in the enclosure. It is also alleged that the dogs are starving and forced to eat the corpses of other animals.

DOG HELP UKRAINE responded to the accusations and stated that the shelter is going through a really hard time.

"Unfortunately, there are big problems with the supply of feed, we have written more than 20 requests and there is no help. Workers are either drinking or something else.... And when they are drunk and not cleaned and dirty and we go and clean and feed ourselves... We interrupt as much as we can! Namely, frames, bones, porridge, minced meat, carcasses of calves and goats from neighboring farms when there is food, of course, food," he said in a post on Instagram .

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

