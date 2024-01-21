Trampled on bones: police open proceedings over terrible conditions in animal shelter in Kyiv region

A video from an animal shelter in the Kyiv region shows dogs trampling over bones in an enclosure that is not suitable for keeping animals. Law enforcement officers opened an investigation into animal cruelty. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

Citizens reported to the police that animals were being kept in inadequate conditions in a shelter in Kyiv region. In addition, while monitoring social media, police found a post about possible animal abuse in the same shelter - the statement said.

It is noted that an investigative team arrived at the scene to document the incident.

"Investigators of the Brovary Police Department in Kyiv region have opened a criminal investigation into cruelty to animals (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code). Law enforcement officers are currently investigating all the circumstances and conducting a thorough check," the statement said.

Context

Thus, user Ruslana Konyscheva reported on Facebook that it was a shelter DOG HELP UKRAINE, which is located in the village of Pidlisia, Brovary district. She called for urgent publicity, as the cards in the video were shocking.

The video shows dogs trampling over bones in the enclosure. It is also alleged that the dogs are starving and forced to eat the corpses of other animals.

DOG HELP UKRAINE responded to the accusations and stated that the shelter is going through a really hard time.

"Unfortunately, there are big problems with the supply of feed, we have written more than 20 requests and there is no help. Workers are either drinking or something else.... And when they are drunk and not cleaned and dirty and we go and clean and feed ourselves... We interrupt as much as we can! Namely, frames, bones, porridge, minced meat, carcasses of calves and goats from neighboring farms when there is food, of course, food," he said in a post on Instagram .