Traffic on the reconstructed bridge over the Irpin River is fully restored in Kyiv region

Today, the right lane of the rebuilt bridge over the Irpin River in Kyiv region, which was destroyed during the invasion of the Russian army in the spring of 2022, was opened. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Reconstruction.

Today, the right lane is open for traffic. Traffic on the left side of the bridge was opened in January. Thus, the traffic between Kyiv and Hostomel on the international highway M-07 Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn has been fully restored - the agency said in a statement.

As noted, as part of the overhaul of the bridge over the Irpin River, which was destroyed by the Russians in the spring of 2022, the bridge was repaired:

destroyed structures were dismantled;

supports and beams of the span structure were installed;



Concreting and waterproofing were carried out;



asphalted roadway;



railings and barrier fencing were installed;



Lighting.



The bridge has 4 traffic lanes and 2 sidewalks. The width of the roadway is 18 meters.

After the de-occupation of the Kyiv region, transportation was carried out via a temporary crossing, which was built in the spring of 2022.