Traffic on the reconstructed bridge over the Irpin River is fully restored in Kyiv region

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102697 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129841 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130677 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172121 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169798 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276552 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177944 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167030 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245106 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102360 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91275 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88116 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 100081 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 41893 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230322 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255758 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241606 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8349 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129841 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103977 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104091 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120380 views
Traffic on the reconstructed bridge over the Irpin River is fully restored in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50365 views

Traffic on the restored bridge over the Irpin River in Kyiv region has been fully restored with the opening of the right-hand lane today.

Today, the right lane of the rebuilt bridge over the Irpin River in Kyiv region, which was destroyed during the invasion of the Russian army in the spring of 2022, was opened. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Reconstruction.

Today, the right lane is open for traffic. Traffic on the left side of the bridge was opened in January. Thus, the traffic between Kyiv and Hostomel on the international highway M-07 Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn has been fully restored

- the agency said in a statement.

As noted, as part of the overhaul of the bridge over the Irpin River, which was destroyed by the Russians in the spring of 2022, the bridge was repaired:

  • destroyed structures were dismantled;
  • supports and beams of the span structure were installed;
  • Concreting and waterproofing were carried out;
  • asphalted roadway;
  • railings and barrier fencing were installed;
  • Lighting.

 The bridge has 4 traffic lanes and 2 sidewalks. The width of the roadway is 18 meters. 

After the de-occupation of the Kyiv region, transportation was carried out via a temporary crossing, which was built in the spring of 2022.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
khostelGostomel
irpin-riverIrpin (river)
kyivKyiv

