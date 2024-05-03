Traffic is hampered on Bazhana Avenue in Kyiv due to an accident

In Kyiv, traffic on Mykola Bazhana Avenue from the Vyrlytsia metro station in the direction of Kharkivska Square is hampered due to an accident, the capital's patrol police reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an accident on Mykola Bazhana Avenue, traffic is hampered from the Vyrlytsia metro station in the direction of Kharkivska Square," the patrol police posted on social media.

Patrol officers are supposed to ensure traffic safety at the scene.

Drivers were urged to take this information into account when planning their travel route.

The number of road accidents in Ukraine has increased by a quarter - police