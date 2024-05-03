Traffic is hampered on Bazhana Avenue in Kyiv due to an accident

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101834 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111933 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154548 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254626 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166085 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228228 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29207 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34063 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 40152 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37605 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 25041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254626 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228228 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214048 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239672 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226256 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101834 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72511 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78970 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113730 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114591 views
Traffic is hampered on Bazhana Avenue in Kyiv due to an accident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30749 views

Traffic is hampered on Mykola Bazhana Avenue from the Vyrlytsia metro station towards Kharkivska Square due to an accident, and police are ensuring security at the scene.

In Kyiv, traffic on Mykola Bazhana Avenue from the Vyrlytsia metro station in the direction of Kharkivska Square is hampered due to an accident, the capital's patrol police reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an accident on Mykola Bazhana Avenue, traffic is hampered from the Vyrlytsia metro station in the direction of Kharkivska Square," the patrol police posted on social media.

Patrol officers are supposed to ensure traffic safety at the scene.

Drivers were urged to take this information into account when planning their travel route.

The number of road accidents in Ukraine has increased by a quarter - police27.01.24, 04:52 • 33065 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

