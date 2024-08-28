To make them feel the apocalypse. How Kyiv City Council is forcing Kyiv residents to buy solar power plants - video

Oleksiy Tykhonov, an adviser to the deputy head of the Kyiv City Council, allegedly tried to force residents of a high-rise building in Kyiv to buy a solar power plant worth almost UAH 2.19 million. To do this, he persuaded the head of the condominium to leave the residents of the building without water and elevators for several days so that they could experience the "apocalypse." This is evidenced by a video from surveillance cameras, which is available to UNN .

Details

The video shows that during a conversation with the head of the condominium, the man introduced himself as Oleksiy Tykhonov, an adviser to the deputy head of the Kyiv City Council, Petro Panteleev.

Well, look, my name is Oleksiy Tikhonov, I am an advisor to the deputy mayor, Petro Oleksandrovych Panteleev... I also work as an expert at the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development and Infrastructure. I'm an expert there, and I'm involved in the development of programs and funding, - He explained.

In the conversation, Tikhonov noted that the board of the house has three weeks to collect signatures for the installation of a solar power plant under the Green House program and purchase equipment at an inflated cost. The price of his proposed power plant is UAH 2.19 million. Tikhonov also tried to give instructions to the head of the condominium on how to act if the residents refused to sign.

You try for another seven days (to collect the required number of signatures - ed.), then you start working on two options. At 5 p.m., you turn off the elevators and stay there for a day. You tell (the residents - ed.) that you have no choice, because it's better to be without electricity for two hours than 12-15 hours in winter... You take 3-5 people up, open the meter, turn off the electricity and wait for the residents to come out. When the residents come out, you hand them a sheet, tell them to vote, turn on the lights, say sorry, there's no other way to reach you. That's it, and you work like that, - he noted.

As another way out of the situation, Tikhonov suggested that the head of the condominium should dress in DTEK uniforms and turn off the electricity in the building to gain the required number of votes.

Look, we put on a uniform similar to DTEK's, etc., pull our cap down like this, and walk like this. You show the video, say, "See, we came to cut off the power supply, there was an accident, - he recommended.

Tikhonov emphasized that in order for residents to agree to install solar panels, they must experience a real apocalypse.

You close the door, you don't go home, you sit somewhere, you go out for an hour or two to let them run around, there's no one, no communication, phones don't work, nothing is clear, there are only announcements (about the installation of solar panels - ed.). It feels like the apocalypse, just so full, - he said in a conversation with the head of the condominium.

Local residents told reporters that the price of the solar power plant that Tikhonov insists on buying is almost twice as high. Equipment with the same parameters can be found for up to $30,000.