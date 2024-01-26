"Time to Act, Ukraine!" is back in action: a district hospital in Lviv Oblast has been renovated

The winners of the competition for social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" have overhauled a district hospital in Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

This is Drohobych District Hospital No. 3 in the village of Hrushev. In particular, the shower room and kitchen were overhauled: a sewerage system was installed, a boiler was installed, and furniture and appliances for the kitchen were purchased.

The total budget of the project amounted to UAH 386,336, of which UAH 69,700 was provided by the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Now the hospital staff can prepare high-quality food in proper conditions, and patients will receive improved nutrition and more comfortable conditions of stay.

The MHP-Community Foundation plans to extend the grant competition for social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" in 2024, says Oksana Koval, manager of the MHP-Community Foundation.

"This year, our Foundation plans to continue the Time to Act, Ukraine grant competition. Therefore, everyone who has planned important social improvements in their communities should follow the deadlines and prepare their project applications for the competition. Our independent experts are already preparing to review them," she said.

It should be noted that the Time to Act, Ukraine social initiative competition has been held for the fifth year in a row. A record number of applications for participation in the competition was submitted in 2023 - 837.

The budget of the competition is almost UAH 13 million. The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine.

Participation in the competition enables applicants to implement important social improvements in their communities.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.