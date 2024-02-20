Three educational institutions damaged in Kherson region due to night shelling

Two kindergartens and a school were damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian military in Kherson region on the night of November 20. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Details

Reportedly, the occupants hit Bilozerka with multiple rocket launchers. The strikes hit a kindergarten, a private house, and smashed windows in the local school.

In Tyahynska community, a kindergarten was hit by Russian troops using mortars.

At least 23 shells were fired at Stanislav in the morning. As a result, a dozen residential buildings were damaged.

"Fortunately, no local residents were injured in the shelling," the JMA said in a statement.

