Three Americans sentenced to death for attempted coup in DR Congo

Three Americans have been sentenced to death for the failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Three U.S. citizens are among 37 people sentenced to death by a military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo for their role in the failed coup that took place in May of this year. The judgment was handed down on Friday.

On May 19, armed militants briefly seized the presidential office in the capital Kinshasa, but their actions were quickly suppressed by security forces.

Mpox epidemic center in DR Congo: doctors call for help with transportation of vaccines