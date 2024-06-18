$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Threatened and used physical force: a 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl in Kyiv region

Kyiv

 • 6284 views

A 20-year-old man from Sumy region raped a 15-year-old girl from Vyshneve, Kyiv region, using threats and physical force, and now faces 7 to 12 years in prison.

Threatened and used physical force: a 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, a 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl with threats and physical force. The suspect was detained, according to law enforcement, he faces 7 to 12 years in prison, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, a 20-year-old resident of Sumy region, who temporarily resides in Kyiv region, raped a 15-year-old resident of Vyshneve. The incident was reported to the police by the mother. The suspect faces 7 to 12 years in prison.

The operatives established that the offender met the victim in a park. Having misled the girl, he brought her to a rented apartment. After that, threatening and using physical force, he committed sexual acts against the minor.

The court rejected the appeal: the father was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his 5-year-old daughter11.06.24, 07:49 • 17299 views

Law enforcement officers searched the suspect's place of residence and seized material evidence.

Add

Investigators, under the procedural control of the Kyiv-Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office, served the man a notice of suspicion of rape of a minor (Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

