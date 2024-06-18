Threatened and used physical force: a 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, a 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl with threats and physical force. The suspect was detained, according to law enforcement, he faces 7 to 12 years in prison, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, a 20-year-old resident of Sumy region, who temporarily resides in Kyiv region, raped a 15-year-old resident of Vyshneve. The incident was reported to the police by the mother. The suspect faces 7 to 12 years in prison.

The operatives established that the offender met the victim in a park. Having misled the girl, he brought her to a rented apartment. After that, threatening and using physical force, he committed sexual acts against the minor.

Law enforcement officers searched the suspect's place of residence and seized material evidence.

Investigators, under the procedural control of the Kyiv-Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office, served the man a notice of suspicion of rape of a minor (Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.