Threatened and used physical force: a 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A 20-year-old man from Sumy region raped a 15-year-old girl from Vyshneve, Kyiv region, using threats and physical force, and now faces 7 to 12 years in prison.
In the Kyiv region, a 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl with threats and physical force. The suspect was detained, according to law enforcement, he faces 7 to 12 years in prison, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, a 20-year-old resident of Sumy region, who temporarily resides in Kyiv region, raped a 15-year-old resident of Vyshneve. The incident was reported to the police by the mother. The suspect faces 7 to 12 years in prison.
The operatives established that the offender met the victim in a park. Having misled the girl, he brought her to a rented apartment. After that, threatening and using physical force, he committed sexual acts against the minor.
The court rejected the appeal: the father was sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping his 5-year-old daughter11.06.24, 07:49 • 17299 views
Law enforcement officers searched the suspect's place of residence and seized material evidence.
Add
Investigators, under the procedural control of the Kyiv-Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office, served the man a notice of suspicion of rape of a minor (Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.