Thirteenth enemy "Murom-M" destroyed by "Steel Frontier" fighters: video

In Kharkiv region, border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed the 13th Russian Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system this year. This was announced on Thursday by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

"The Steel Border continues to destroy enemy Murom-Ms. This year, this is the 13th destroyed surveillance complex on the account of the border guards of the 15th mobile detachment - Klymenko wrote on social media.

According to him, the border guards of the "Steel Frontier" eliminated the Murom-M with an FPV drone hit.

