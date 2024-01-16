They emphasized the importance of intensifying bilateral relations: Zelensky meets with Vietnamese PM in Davos

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Trien. The parties noted the importance of intensifying bilateral relations. Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"I met with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh. We emphasized the importance of intensifying bilateral relations, as Ukraine and Vietnam have long-standing ties. I called for support for the implementation of the points of the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine thanked Vietnam for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, as well as for humanitarian assistance to our country.

