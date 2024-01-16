They discussed the implementation of the peace formula: Zelenskyy meets with Rwandan President in Davos
Kyiv • UNN
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the formula for peace with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, emphasizing the important role of African countries in peace. Zelenskyy also revealed plans to hold the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The leaders discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace. Zelensky wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
First meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. We discussed the implementation of the peace formula. The voice of African countries is important in this matter
He added that Ukraine is interested in developing relations between the two countries.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of preparations for the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.