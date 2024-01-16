They discussed the implementation of the peace formula: Zelenskyy meets with Rwandan President in Davos

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The leaders discussed the Ukrainian formula for peace. Zelensky wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

First meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. We discussed the implementation of the peace formula. The voice of African countries is important in this matter - Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine is interested in developing relations between the two countries.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of preparations for the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.