"They can be used on Ukrainian territory": de Kroo dodged the question of restrictions on the use of F-16

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo said that the weapons that will be provided to Ukraine by Belgium as part of a security agreement, including F-16 aircraft, will be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Ukrainian territory. De Kroo said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Everything that is included in our agreement is clearly spelled out there. The Ukrainian armed forces can use it on Ukrainian territory - De Croo said.

This is how he answered the question of whether there will be a restriction on the use of F-16s and whether Ukraine will be able to shoot down russian planes in russian space.

Recall

Ukraine and Belgium signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support, under which Belgium pledged to provide Ukraine with at least €977 million in military aid and 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.

