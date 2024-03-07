There is no punishment for the mere fact of voting in putin's "elections" in the occupation, but the organizers must be held accountable - Lubinets

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23821 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 83849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57080 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244016 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212875 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226307 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250513 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156418 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371919 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29018 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 83782 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 243936 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195030 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212824 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15915 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24447 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24704 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53366 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60866 views
There is no punishment for the mere fact of voting in putin's "elections" in the occupation, but the organizers must be held accountable - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26065 views

Ukrainian legislation does not provide for punishment for participation in putin's pseudo-elections in the occupied territories, but organizers and agitators should be brought to justice, says Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

There is no punishment for the mere fact of voting in putin's "elections" in the occupation, but the organizers must be held accountable - Lubinets

Responsibility for the participation of Ukrainian citizens in the pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is provided for organizers and public agitators, while no responsibility is provided for voting. This was stated by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that it is necessary to distinguish between persons directly involved in the organization and conduct of illegal elections and those who were forced to appear and vote in the so-called "elections".

Lubinets clarified that those involved in the organization and holding of illegal elections or referendums in the TOT, or publicly calling for their holding, will be held accountable. They face charges of collaboration under Article 111-1, part 5 of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, the current Ukrainian legislation does not provide for criminal or any other liability for the mere fact of participation, including forced participation, in the so-called "elections" being prepared by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We should not forget that russia's policy is cruel and totalitarian. We should take into account the fact that "voting" is held at gunpoint, and participation in such "elections" is a matter of survival in the TOT. Let us not forget that the highest value for the state is the life and health of our citizens!

- Lubinets wrote.

Occupiers buy votes of pensioners in "elections" - Resistance05.03.24, 02:24 • 39543 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Ukraine
