There is no punishment for the mere fact of voting in putin's "elections" in the occupation, but the organizers must be held accountable - Lubinets

Responsibility for the participation of Ukrainian citizens in the pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is provided for organizers and public agitators, while no responsibility is provided for voting. This was stated by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

He noted that it is necessary to distinguish between persons directly involved in the organization and conduct of illegal elections and those who were forced to appear and vote in the so-called "elections".

Lubinets clarified that those involved in the organization and holding of illegal elections or referendums in the TOT, or publicly calling for their holding, will be held accountable. They face charges of collaboration under Article 111-1, part 5 of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, the current Ukrainian legislation does not provide for criminal or any other liability for the mere fact of participation, including forced participation, in the so-called "elections" being prepared by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We should not forget that russia's policy is cruel and totalitarian. We should take into account the fact that "voting" is held at gunpoint, and participation in such "elections" is a matter of survival in the TOT. Let us not forget that the highest value for the state is the life and health of our citizens! - Lubinets wrote.

