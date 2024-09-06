There is intelligence that the next massive missile and drone strikes on the power system are being prepared - Shmyhal

There are intelligence reports that Russia is preparing further massive missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian energy system. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

"We understand that the enemy will not give us the "luxury" of living in peace, their terrorist and genocidal policy will continue. We already have intelligence that further massive missile and drone strikes on our power system are being prepared. Accordingly, we have already lost 9 gigawatts, which is half of the pre-war electricity consumption," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko reportedthat Ukraine will go through the winter in a normal power supply mode, provided there are no Russian strikes that will critically affect the power system.