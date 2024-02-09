There is a shortage of qualified medical personnel in temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the Russian authorities' calculations, one and a half thousand medics are needed to serve the current population of the peninsula. This writes Krym. Realii, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kremlin protégé Sergei Aksyonov, the residents of Crimea lack 500 doctors and about a thousand people of junior and middle medical personnel

Our goal is to provide skilled nursing care in patients' homes so they don't have to travel to another city. - said the representative of the Russian authorities in Crimea.

Aksyonov believes that head doctors should "personally keep the situation under control": contact with recruitment organizations and educational institutions.

Earlier, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea said that there was growing dissatisfaction among Crimeans with the level of health care. Alexander Rusakov, an activist from Alushta, said in a commentary for Krym.Realii that the main reason for this was "catastrophically low salaries of medics".

Ukrainian partisans scouted ammunition depots of russian troops in occupied Crimea

According to the publication Crimea. Realii about the acute shortage of medical personnel in Crimea was announced back in 2021. At that time , analysts noted that staffing levels had significantly decreased over three years - from 86% in 2019 to 80% in 2021.

In addition, according to journalists, Sevastopol has noted a decrease in the availability of medical care for local residents due to the redirection of doctors' efforts to treating Russian servicemen.