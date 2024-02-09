There is an acute shortage of medics in Crimea: occupation authorities cannot find doctors - Krym.Realii

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102255 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129124 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130168 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171642 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169485 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275909 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177875 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167016 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148722 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244550 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101899 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 87701 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 84387 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 96735 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 37602 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275927 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244565 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229778 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255221 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241092 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 5421 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129141 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103913 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120212 views
There is an acute shortage of medics in Crimea: occupation authorities cannot find doctors - Krym.Realii

There is an acute shortage of medics in Crimea: occupation authorities cannot find doctors - Krym.Realii

 • 29507 views

According to the Russian authorities, there is a shortage of 1,500 medical workers in occupied Crimea, which is necessary to properly serve the peninsula's population.

There is a shortage of qualified medical personnel in temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the Russian authorities' calculations, one and a half thousand medics are needed to serve the current population of the peninsula. This writes Krym. Realii, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kremlin protégé Sergei Aksyonov, the residents of Crimea lack 500 doctors and about a thousand people of junior and middle medical personnel

Our goal is to provide skilled nursing care in patients' homes so they don't have to travel to another city. 

 - said the representative of the Russian authorities in Crimea.

Aksyonov believes that head doctors should "personally keep the situation under control": contact with recruitment organizations and educational institutions.

Earlier, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea said that there was growing dissatisfaction among Crimeans with the level of health care. Alexander Rusakov, an activist from Alushta, said in a commentary for Krym.Realii that the main reason for this was "catastrophically low salaries of medics".

Ukrainian partisans scouted ammunition depots of russian troops in occupied Crimea09.02.2024, 11:24 • 22143 views

According to the publication Crimea. Realii about the acute shortage of medical personnel in Crimea was announced back in 2021. At that time , analysts noted that staffing levels had significantly decreased over three years - from 86% in 2019 to 80% in 2021.

In addition, according to journalists, Sevastopol has noted a decrease in the availability of medical care for local residents due to the redirection of doctors' efforts to treating Russian servicemen.

Tatiana Salganik

WarHealth

