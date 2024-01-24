The occupation authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine are unable to resume electricity supply due to a lack of skilled workers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The power outages are caused by weather conditions, and the enemy does not have time to restore the electricity supply. As a result, a bakery in Donetsk has stopped working, and bread is being delivered to the city from Makivka - Sprotyv explained.

Commodity deficit in TOT of Donetsk region - Center of National Resistance

It is noted that currently only 25% of electricians are working in Donetsk, and the situation is similar in most other utilities. Most employees have either been mobilized or left the region.

Addendum

The Center of National Resistance notes that it is the enemy that is unable to provide for the life of the occupied regions, and therefore calls for help in liberating the occupied areas and reporting on enemy bases and warehouses.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine , the humanitarian crisis is worsening, and civilians are left without access to quality healthcare. The National Resistance Center emphasizes that the TOT lacks more than 3,000 doctors.