There cannot be 20 thousand graduate students in 2 years, when there were 2 thousand before: Kornienko on the work on the mobilization bill

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102216 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129061 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130126 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171599 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177868 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244497 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101845 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 87296 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83899 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 96239 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 37036 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275844 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244497 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255158 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241033 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 5020 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129061 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103769 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103892 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120193 views
Actual
There cannot be 20 thousand graduate students in 2 years, when there were 2 thousand before: Kornienko on the work on the mobilization bill

There cannot be 20 thousand graduate students in 2 years, when there were 2 thousand before: Kornienko on the work on the mobilization bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28266 views

Summary: The committees are discussing amendments to the draft law on mobilization, including the accounting of postgraduate students, as there cannot be a sudden increase from 2,000 to 20,000 postgraduate students eligible for conscription within 2 years.

Committees in the Verkhovna Rada continue to work on amendments to the updated draft law on mobilization. Parliamentarians are currently discussing the issues of registration and electronic summonses, as well as the drafting of people with disabilities and graduate students.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Detailand

According to Oleksandr Korniyenko, the parliament began working on amendments to the mobilization bill as soon as the government submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada. The committees are currently working on amendments that may be introduced to the draft law in the future.

It's really a big job, a team effort. There is also the work of the Human Rights Committee because we heard the comments from the Ombudsman. It is also the health committee of the National Assembly. Because there are issues related to people with disabilities, namely, issues related to people who help people with disabilities. Of course, this is the Education Committee. We have all seen this frantic discussion of graduate students, but we need to look for some forms because there cannot be 20 thousand graduate students in two years, when before that there were 2 thousand

- Kornienko said.

He added that the issue of electronic accounting and subpoenas is being discussed.

And of course, the specialized National Security and Defense Committee, which brings it all together. There are problems with the issue of accounting. The so-called electronic subpoenas, electronic offices. Of course, there will be the most discussions, the greatest search for compromises, so that these norms serve to motivate people, and not, on the contrary, to make them hide even more from the state's actions in ensuring defense capability

- said the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the government's draft law on mobilization as a basis

Zaluzhny's experience will be used for victory: Danilov comments on personnel rotations in the Armed Forces09.02.24, 17:23 • 27103 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising