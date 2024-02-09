There cannot be 20 thousand graduate students in 2 years, when there were 2 thousand before: Kornienko on the work on the mobilization bill

Committees in the Verkhovna Rada continue to work on amendments to the updated draft law on mobilization. Parliamentarians are currently discussing the issues of registration and electronic summonses, as well as the drafting of people with disabilities and graduate students.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Detailand

According to Oleksandr Korniyenko, the parliament began working on amendments to the mobilization bill as soon as the government submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada. The committees are currently working on amendments that may be introduced to the draft law in the future.

It's really a big job, a team effort. There is also the work of the Human Rights Committee because we heard the comments from the Ombudsman. It is also the health committee of the National Assembly. Because there are issues related to people with disabilities, namely, issues related to people who help people with disabilities. Of course, this is the Education Committee. We have all seen this frantic discussion of graduate students, but we need to look for some forms because there cannot be 20 thousand graduate students in two years, when before that there were 2 thousand - Kornienko said.

He added that the issue of electronic accounting and subpoenas is being discussed.

And of course, the specialized National Security and Defense Committee, which brings it all together. There are problems with the issue of accounting. The so-called electronic subpoenas, electronic offices. Of course, there will be the most discussions, the greatest search for compromises, so that these norms serve to motivate people, and not, on the contrary, to make them hide even more from the state's actions in ensuring defense capability - said the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the government's draft law on mobilization as a basis.

Zaluzhny's experience will be used for victory: Danilov comments on personnel rotations in the Armed Forces