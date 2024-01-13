There are damages, we are not disclosing the locations yet: head of the JMA on the Russian attack on Chernihiv region
Kyiv • UNN
During the Russian attack in Chernihiv region, air defense was triggered; damage was reported, with no casualties.
Air defense systems were operating in Chernihiv region during the enemy attack. According to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, there are damages, UNN reports.
"Everyone has heard. AIR DEFENSE. There is damage. We are not disclosing the locations yet. All services are working. No casualties so far," Chaus said.
Recall
On January 13, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine.