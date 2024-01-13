There are damages, we are not disclosing the locations yet: head of the JMA on the Russian attack on Chernihiv region

Air defense systems were operating in Chernihiv region during the enemy attack. According to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, there are damages, UNN reports.

"Everyone has heard. AIR DEFENSE. There is damage. We are not disclosing the locations yet. All services are working. No casualties so far," Chaus said.

Explosions occurred in Chernihiv: city authorities say air defense system was working

Recall

On January 13, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine.