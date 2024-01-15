There are 10 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr carrier - the Ukrainian Navy

In the Black Sea , 10 enemy ships are on combat duty, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, the Ukrainian Navy reports, UNN.

As of 07:00 on 15.01.2024, there are 10 hostile ships in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles; 1 hostile ship in the Sea of Azov; 1 hostile ship in the Mediterranean Sea - the Navy said in a statement.

Also during the day, in the interests of Russia, 12 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Azov Sea, including 1 from the Bosphorus. Also, 3 vessels sailed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea.

