“Their goal is clearly articulated”: Budanov explains Trump's words on ending the war

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, explained that the task of US President Donald Trump and his administration is to end the war in general, not to do it as soon as possible. Budanov said this to journalist Eynulla Fatullayev, reports UNN.

There is a general idea, let's call it a master plan, not a plan, of President Trump, who publicly said: “I want to end this war.” I think in the original, if I'm not mistaken, he said: “I want to stop this war”. In general, to stop it. The devil is in the details, as the saying goes. Most of the actions of various groups in his administration are aimed at realizing this thesis, and this is absolutely normal. And they need to achieve the goal-their goal is clearly stated-to stop the war. This does not imply the victory of one side, the defeat of one side, or any other points. It means doing exactly what he said he would do - Budanov said.

He noted that Ukraine and Russia will try to use this situation to their advantage.

This is the reality. Realizing this reality, each side, Ukraine on the one hand and Russia on the other, will do everything possible to somehow adjust and squeeze out everything possible for themselves, - Budanov added.

Recall

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that despite the fact that the starting positions of Ukraine and Russia are diametrically opposed, there are most of the components for a ceasefire in Ukraine to take place in 2025.