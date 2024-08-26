Zone of forced evacuation of families with children is being expanded in Donetsk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128499 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219490 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164346 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159633 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209823 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112698 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197081 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105234 views

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 93887 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108411 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105264 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 82213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 69145 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219490 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209823 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223422 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211086 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45679 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 68970 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154392 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153368 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157279 views
Actual
Zone of forced evacuation of families with children is being expanded in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25940 views

The zone of forced evacuation of families with children in Donetsk region has been expanded due to the deteriorating security situation. The settlements of Kostiantynivska and Selydivska territorial communities have been added to the evacuation zone.

In Donetsk region, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children is being expanded due to the deteriorating security situation, with the addition of settlements of Kostiantynivska and Selydivska communities, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

"We are expanding the zone of forced evacuation of families with children in Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "due to the deteriorating security situation, today at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations, it was decided to start the forced evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives from such settlements.

  • Kostiantynivska TG: Kostyantynivka, Izhevka, Bezymyane, Bila Hora, Bilokuzmynivka, Virolyubivka, Diliyivka, Klynove, Maiske, Markove, Molocharka, Nelipivka, Novodmitrivka, Novomarkove, Oleksandro-Shultine, Popasne, Predtechine, Stupky, Stinky, Fedorivka, Chervone.
  • Selydivska TG: Vyshneve, Hryhorivka, Novooleksiyivka, Petrivka, Pustynka, Yuriyivka.

Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region in the morning - CMA26.08.24, 16:19 • 24432 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

