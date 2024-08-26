Zone of forced evacuation of families with children is being expanded in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children is being expanded due to the deteriorating security situation, with the addition of settlements of Kostiantynivska and Selydivska communities, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

"We are expanding the zone of forced evacuation of families with children in Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, "due to the deteriorating security situation, today at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations, it was decided to start the forced evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives from such settlements.

Kostiantynivska TG: Kostyantynivka, Izhevka, Bezymyane, Bila Hora, Bilokuzmynivka, Virolyubivka, Diliyivka, Klynove, Maiske, Markove, Molocharka, Nelipivka, Novodmitrivka, Novomarkove, Oleksandro-Shultine, Popasne, Predtechine, Stupky, Stinky, Fedorivka, Chervone.

Selydivska TG: Vyshneve, Hryhorivka, Novooleksiyivka, Petrivka, Pustynka, Yuriyivka.

