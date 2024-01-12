The use of drones made offensive operations impossible - Budanov

The use of UAVs made it impossible for both Ukraine and Russia to conduct offensive operations. This was reported by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov to Le Monde, UNN reports with reference to the DIU Telegram channel.

Details

The intensive use of drones on both sides made it impossible for both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations to take place. Another factor is the density of minefields, which has not been seen since World War II ," Budanov said.

According to him, electronic countermeasures are needed to combat drones, and specialized equipment is needed for mines.

Recall

Budanov said that since the end of summer 2023, Russia has started to produce more ammunition, but it is of poor quality.