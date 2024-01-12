The use of drones made offensive operations impossible - Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Chief of the Intelligence Service, Budanov, says that drones and dense minefields have stopped Ukrainian and Russian offensives. He emphasizes the need to counter drones.
The use of UAVs made it impossible for both Ukraine and Russia to conduct offensive operations. This was reported by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov to Le Monde, UNN reports with reference to the DIU Telegram channel.
Details
The intensive use of drones on both sides made it impossible for both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations to take place. Another factor is the density of minefields, which has not been seen since World War II
According to him, electronic countermeasures are needed to combat drones, and specialized equipment is needed for mines.
Recall
Budanov said that since the end of summer 2023, Russia has started to produce more ammunition, but it is of poor quality.