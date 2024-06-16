The Ukrainian Olympic football team became the champion of the international tournament Tournoi Maurice Revello

The Ukrainian Olympic football team is the champions of the international tournament. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian national football team became the champion of the Tournoi Maurice Revello international tournament. In the final match, the Ukrainians defeated the Ivory Coast U-20 team with a score of 2:2 (5:4 on penalties).

Denys Shostak and Maksym Khlan scored goals in the first half, but the Ivorians managed to get back into the game and take the match to penalty kicks. In the post-match eleven-meter penalty kicks, the Ukrainian national team proved to be stronger, winning and taking home the trophy.

Add

On July 24, the Ukrainian Olympic team will open its first-ever Olympic football tournament with a match against Iraq.

