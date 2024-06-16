$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 410 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17177 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154155 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148785 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161814 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246597 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152954 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371049 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183503 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The Ukrainian Olympic football team became the champion of the international tournament Tournoi Maurice Revello

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19836 views

The Ukrainian national football team won the Tournoi Maurice Revello international tournament, defeating the Ivory Coast U-20 team in the final with a score of 2:2 (5:4 on penalties).

The Ukrainian Olympic football team became the champion of the international tournament Tournoi Maurice Revello

The Ukrainian Olympic football team is the champions of the international tournament. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian national football team became the champion of the Tournoi Maurice Revello international tournament. In the final match, the Ukrainians defeated the Ivory Coast U-20 team with a score of 2:2 (5:4 on penalties).

Denys Shostak and Maksym Khlan scored goals in the first half, but the Ivorians managed to get back into the game and take the match to penalty kicks. In the post-match eleven-meter penalty kicks, the Ukrainian national team proved to be stronger, winning and taking home the trophy.

Add

On July 24, the Ukrainian Olympic team will open its first-ever Olympic football tournament with a match against Iraq.

Ukraine's national football team to play friendly match with Poland in June13.03.24, 18:49 • 26956 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SportsOlympics
Iraq
