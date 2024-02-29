The Ukrainian Book Institute has created an interactive map of bookstores and literary events to promote reading

The Ukrainian Book Institute has presented an interactive map of the Ukrainian book system, which aims to promote reading and bring books closer to Ukrainian readers. This was reported by the Ukrainian Book Institute on its Facebook page , UNN reports.

The interactive map of the book ecosystem is a convenient and useful tool that contains a lot of information about places and events that readers need. The first layer contains information about bookstores in Ukraine. In the near future, we will add layers with literary museums and book festivals. - spoke about the project at the Book Institute.

Details

The agency said that the interactive map was created by Kateryna Plevako, a student of the Educational and Research Institute of Philology at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Using Google Maps tools , she began marking places and events potentially interesting to Ukrainian readers. Vira Karasyova, a leading specialist in the Reading Promotion Department of the Ukrainian Book Institute, helped her realize this idea.

As of today, 447 bookstores are marked on the map. Realizing that the book ecosystem of Ukraine, like any other, is constantly changing, we ask you to join us in updating the map and help us collect information. We plan to periodically update the data on the map, so the team of the Ukrainian Book Institute will be grateful if you find bookstores that are not yet marked and send us this information. - asked the Institute of Books.

You can send your suggestions for the interactive map by e-mail: [email protected] (please indicate "Interactive map" in the subject line).

The current "book map" can be viewed at link.