The Ukrainian Book Institute has created an interactive map of bookstores and literary events to promote reading

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43912 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173317 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101726 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349853 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207706 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241343 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253988 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160120 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372697 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97533 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 173318 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 349855 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237764 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284637 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2450 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30250 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48627 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36626 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105660 views
The Ukrainian Book Institute has created an interactive map of bookstores and literary events to promote reading

Kyiv • UNN

 29203 views

The Ukrainian Book Institute has created an interactive map of bookstores in Ukraine to promote reading and make books more accessible to Ukrainian readers.

The Ukrainian Book Institute has created an interactive map of bookstores and literary events to promote reading

The Ukrainian Book Institute has presented an interactive map of the Ukrainian book system, which aims to promote reading and bring books closer to Ukrainian readers. This was reported by the Ukrainian Book Institute on its Facebook page , UNN reports.

The interactive map of the book ecosystem is a convenient and useful tool that contains a lot of information about places and events that readers need. The first layer contains information about bookstores in Ukraine. In the near future, we will add layers with literary museums and book festivals.

- spoke about the project at the Book Institute.

Details

The agency said that the interactive map was created by Kateryna Plevako, a student of the Educational and Research Institute of Philology at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Using Google Maps tools  , she began marking places and events potentially interesting to Ukrainian readers. Vira Karasyova, a leading specialist in the Reading Promotion Department of the Ukrainian Book Institute, helped her realize this idea.

As of today, 447 bookstores are marked on the map. Realizing that the book ecosystem of Ukraine, like any other, is constantly changing, we ask you to join us in updating the map and help us collect information. We plan to periodically update the data on the map, so the team of the Ukrainian Book Institute will be grateful if you find bookstores that are not yet marked and send us this information.

- asked the Institute of Books.

You can send your suggestions for the interactive map by e-mail: [email protected] (please indicate "Interactive map" in the subject line).

The current "book map" can be viewed at link.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

CultureTechnologies
