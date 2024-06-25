ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4920 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court will try former deputy secretary of the national security and Defense Council Hladkovsky in absentia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12606 views

The court approved a special trial against former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky, accused of causing damage to the state in the amount of UAH 17.44 million in the case of purchasing SUVs for the army at inflated prices.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court will try former deputy secretary of the national security and Defense Council Hladkovsky in absentia

The court has approved special court proceedings against former First Deputy Secretary of the national security and Defense Council Oleg Gladkovsky in the case of the purchase of SUVs for the army at inflated prices and will hold a court session in the absence of the accused. This is reported by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that on June 25, 2024, a regular court session was held in the case against former First Deputy Secretary of the national security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky, who, together with the former deputy minister of Defense and the director of the ministry's department, is accused of causing damage to the state totaling UAH 17.44 million.

The SAPO notes that at the court session, the VAKS panel of judges supported the prosecutor's position and decided to conduct special court proceedings (in absentia) against the former First Deputy Secretary of the national security and Defense Council - that is, he will be tried in absentia.

Recall

The pre-trial investigation found that the ex-official of the national security and Defense Council used his official position in order to obtain illegal benefits for PJSC "automobile company "Bogdan Motors", in which he and his relatives have a share of ownership. On July 02, 2021, the indictment in the case was sent to VAKS for consideration on the merits.

In November 2023, the specified accused left Ukraine. In April 2024, the VAKS panel of judges granted the request of the SAPO prosecutor and put him  on the Wanted list.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

