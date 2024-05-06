The state reimburses businesses for the costs of arranging workplaces for people with disabilities

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine is launching a program that will compensate employers up to UAH 106,000 for arranging jobs for people with disabilities of groups I or II. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Bihun during a telethon, UNN reports .

The Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine says that there are currently about 3 million people with disabilities in our country. The Ministry of Economy is implementing a program that will compensate employers for the costs of equipping workplaces for people with disabilities.

When you hire a person with a disability of group I or II, the business can equip the workplace for them (chairs with movable backs or a restroom). And if all the requirements are met, you can apply for compensation for these costs. Such compensation amounts to UAH 106 thousand - Runun said.

She added that as of now, 391 employers have taken advantage of the program and 420 employees have been provided with jobs for a total of UAH 27 million.

Recall

Ukraine is now basing its social policy on the fact that people need not only payments, but also services, services and support in various difficult life situations.