The state reimburses businesses for the costs of arranging workplaces for people with disabilities

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101409 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111627 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254237 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174943 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166045 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44386 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26932 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31892 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37896 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35217 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213840 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239481 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226091 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101413 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71843 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78385 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113666 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114529 views
The state reimburses businesses for the costs of arranging workplaces for people with disabilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18038 views

Ukraine launches a program to compensate employers up to UAH 106,000 for equipping workplaces for people with disabilities of groups I or II.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine is launching a program that will compensate employers up to UAH 106,000 for arranging jobs for people with disabilities of groups I or II. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Bihun during a telethon, UNN reports .

The Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine says that there are currently about 3 million people with disabilities in our country. The Ministry of Economy is implementing a program that will compensate employers for the costs of equipping workplaces for people with disabilities.

When you hire a person with a disability of group I or II, the business can equip the workplace for them (chairs with movable backs or a restroom). And if all the requirements are met, you can apply for compensation for these costs. Such compensation amounts to UAH 106 thousand

- Runun said.

She added that as of now, 391 employers have taken advantage of the program and 420 employees have been provided with jobs for a total of UAH 27 million.

Recall

Ukraine is now basing its social policy on the fact that people need not only payments, but also services, services and support in various difficult life situations.

Iryna Kolesnik

ukraineUkraine

