"The situation is extremely difficult." The 24th separate Mechanized Brigade announced its relocation to the Chasovy Yar area to strengthen its defense

Units of the 24th separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel were relocated to the Chas Yar area of Donetsk region to strengthen defense. This was reported on June 20 on Facebook by the 24th separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The situation in and around the city is extremely difficult. The enemy constantly arranges massive frontal assaults, and also tries to bypass the settlement from the North and South specified in the message.

It is noted that the invaders are "mercilessly shelling" Chasov Yar with guided aerial bombs and "all possible types of weapons.

"Soldiers of the 24th brigade massively destroy the enemy's infantry and equipment, breaking his plans, and forcing him to pay a huge price for every meter of land. Unfortunately, we also have losses. Eternal memory and glory to the fallen brothers. Let's avenge everyone. The battle continues, " the message reads.

