"The situation is extremely difficult." The 24th separate Mechanized Brigade announced its relocation to the Chasovy Yar area to strengthen its defense

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4860 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 98157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109110 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192032 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235345 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144520 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181952 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149673 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 68651 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 76039 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90813 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 33694 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 98157 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 91098 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 109110 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104870 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124749 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2848 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6058 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12486 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14067 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17979 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"The situation is extremely difficult." The 24th separate Mechanized Brigade announced its relocation to the Chasovy Yar area to strengthen its defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26917 views

Units of the 24th separate Mechanized Brigade were relocated to Chasov Yar, Donetsk region, to strengthen their defense against intense Russian attacks and shelling.

"The situation is extremely difficult." The 24th separate Mechanized Brigade announced its relocation to the Chasovy Yar area to strengthen its defense

Units of the 24th separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel were relocated to the Chas Yar area of Donetsk region to strengthen defense. This was reported on June 20 on Facebook by the 24th separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The situation in and around the city is extremely difficult. The enemy constantly arranges massive frontal assaults, and also tries to bypass the settlement from the North and South

specified in the message.

It is noted that the invaders are "mercilessly shelling" Chasov Yar with guided aerial bombs and "all possible types of weapons.

"Soldiers of the 24th brigade massively destroy the enemy's infantry and equipment, breaking his plans, and forcing him to pay a huge price for every meter of land. Unfortunately, we also have losses. Eternal memory and glory to the fallen brothers. Let's avenge everyone. The battle continues, " the message reads.

128 military clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day - General Staff20.06.24, 23:05 • 70441 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
