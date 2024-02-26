"The situation is difficult, but under control": Zelensky on the situation in Ukraine

The situation in the Ukrainian economy and at the front is difficult but under control. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, UNN reports.

In order not to waste time, because we can talk for a very long time. The question is what is happening on the battlefield, what is happening with the economy, what is the situation with our partners, how our neighbors support us or not. It is difficult to say a lot in one word. Using the language of our military, when I ask: "What is the situation on the battlefield today?", I will use their words to answer your question: the situation is complicated, but fully controlled.