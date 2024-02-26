$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43798 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172813 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101473 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349246 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284239 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207586 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241266 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253967 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160099 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"The situation is difficult, but under control": Zelensky on the situation in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30718 views

Zelenskiy said that the situation in the Ukrainian economy and at the front is difficult but under control during a meeting with Bulgaria's prime minister, where they discussed signing a security guarantee agreement with Ukraine.

"The situation is difficult, but under control": Zelensky on the situation in Ukraine

The situation in the Ukrainian economy and at the front is difficult but under control. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, UNN reports.

In order not to waste time, because we can talk for a very long time. The question is what is happening on the battlefield, what is happening with the economy, what is the situation with our partners, how our neighbors support us or not. It is difficult to say a lot in one word. Using the language of our military, when I ask: "What is the situation on the battlefield today?", I will use their words to answer your question: the situation is complicated, but fully controlled. 

 ," Zelensky said when asked what the president's assessment of the situation in Ukraine was.

Recall

The Bulgarian government plans to discuss the issue of signing a security guarantee agreement with Ukraine, hold relevant consultations, and then make a decision.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
