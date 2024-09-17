The situation in the energy sector is difficult: Sumy residents are urged to stock up on water

Amid the critical situation with the city's infrastructure, residents of Sumy are urged to stock up on water tonight. This is stated in a statement by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, all Sumy water intakes will supply water to the city from 17:00 to 21:00.

However, due to the difficult situation in the energy sector, starting from 21:00, water pumping stations will suspend water supply to the homes of the citizens and will be filling the tanks. Therefore, we suggest that residents take care of drinking water supplies - adds the acting mayor of Sumy

Recall

In the morning, on September 17, it became known that in Sumy , after a massive attack by the "Shahed" , power supply to all water intakes was restored, and the standard pressure of water supply to the city was being formed.