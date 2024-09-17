The situation in the energy sector is difficult: Sumy residents are urged to stock up on water
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of Sumy are asked to stock up on water in the evening due to the critical situation with the infrastructure. From 17:00 to 21:00, water intakes will supply water, after which water supply will be suspended to fill the reservoirs.
Amid the critical situation with the city's infrastructure, residents of Sumy are urged to stock up on water tonight. This is stated in a statement by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, all Sumy water intakes will supply water to the city from 17:00 to 21:00.
However, due to the difficult situation in the energy sector, starting from 21:00, water pumping stations will suspend water supply to the homes of the citizens and will be filling the tanks. Therefore, we suggest that residents take care of drinking water supplies
Recall
In the morning, on September 17, it became known that in Sumy , after a massive attack by the "Shahed" , power supply to all water intakes was restored, and the standard pressure of water supply to the city was being formed.